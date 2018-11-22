Chelsea legend Didier Drogba has confirmed his retirement from professional football.

The 40-year-old Ivory Coast striker has hung up his boots after his final season in the United States with Phoenix Rising, the second-tier club which he co-owns.

Drogba is a modern legend at Chelsea, where he scored 164 goals in 381 appearances over two spells with the Blues.

He enjoyed a trophy-laden career at Stamford Bridge, winning four Premier League titles and the Champions League in 2012, as well as four FA Cup and three League Cup victories.

The veteran frontman was expected to hang up his boots following the United Soccer League Cup final defeat to Louisville City earlier this month.

And confirmation arrived on Wednesday evening, as Drogba posted a picture of him as a youngster on his social media accounts, accompanied by a farewell message.

He said: “When I think of the last 20 years of my professional career, looking at this picture cant make me more proud of what I’ve achieved as a player but most importantly how this journey has shaped me as a man.

“If anyone tells you your dreams are too big, just say thank you and work harder and smarter to turn them into reality. #alwaysbelieve

“I wanna thank all the players, managers, teams and fans that I have met and made this journey one of a kind!!!

“Also a huuuuge thank you and love to my family, my personal team for supporting me all my career during the ups and downs no matter what.

“Looking forward to the next chapter and hoping God will bless me as much as he did for my football career.”

Drogba played for Le Mans and Guingamp before joining Marseille, who he left for Chelsea in 2004 for a then club-record £24million fee.

He left Chelsea to join Chinese Super League side Shanghai Shenhua in the summer of 2012, but six months later moved on to Galatasaray in Turkey before returning to Stamford Bridge in July 2014.

A move to Major League Soccer franchise Montreal Impact followed, which would later see the Ivory Coast forward move from Canada to the US when taking up an opportunity in Phoenix.

Drogba continues to work with his foundation on projects in his homeland and across Africa, and could yet decide to following former team-mates Frank Lampard and John Terry into a career in coaching.

Source:talksport