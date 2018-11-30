The Registrar-General’s Department has denied reports suggesting that digital address is replacing Tax Identification Number (TIN) as prerequisite for the registration of businesses in the country.

“This is because the global positioning system (GPS) will indicate to metropolitan, municipal and district assemblies (MMDAs) where businesses are located, so that local government officials can follow up and give businesses operating licences.



“I want to state that beginning next year, only foreigners will require a TIN to register their businesses because our digital platform is being fused with that of the Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA), the Social Security and National Insurance Trust (SSNIT) and metropolitan, municipal and district assemblies (MMDAs),” the Daily Graphic quoted the Registrar-general Jemimah Oware of saying.

However in a statement, the department said “The Department, therefore, wants to clarify that Tax Identification Numbers (TINs) will no longer be a prerequisite for business registration because it will be AUTOMATICALLY generated as part of our NEW BUSINESS REGISTRATION PROCESS from 2019”.

The Registrar – General’s Department (RGD) attention has been drawn to a publication in Thursday 29th November 2019 edition of the Daily Graphic of 16 and 20 stating that TIN NO LONGER PREREQUISITE FOR BUSINESS REGISTRATION.



In the publication, the Reporter Timothy Ngnebe also QUOTED the Registrar-General, Mrs Jemima M. Oware as saying that the Digital Address would become the new requirement for the registration of businesses.



We wish to state that Digital address will be required as part of the business registration process in order to enable officers of the Metropolitan Assemblies to locate where the business is to follow up and give Business Operating Licences but it will NOT replace the TIN as indicated in the publication.



The Department, therefore, wants to clarify that Tax Identification Numbers (TINs) will no longer be a prerequisite for business registration because it will be AUTOMATICALLY generated as part of our NEW BUSINESS REGISTRATION PROCESS from 2019.



The Department wishes to assure the business community that the reforms being carried out are aimed at enhancing the Ease of Doing Business performance in Ghana.



Jemima M. Oware

Registrar-General

Source: Ghana/starrfmonline.com/103.5fM