The National Media Commission (NMC), has warned radio and television preachers against the use of indecent languages which often characterizes their sermon.

According to the NMC, in a 12 rule document to guide all religious broadcasts on television, radio and social media, preachers must refine their messages, devoid of languages which is alien for broadcast purposes.

The NMC again prohibits religious groups from broadcasting materials that cause fear and panic among the citizenry.

The 12 rule document released by the NMC, comes at a time when the media space in the country has been taken over by religious bodies and so called “men of God” who are exploiting the vulnerable through “fake prophesies.”

The document is expected to “strengthen the peaceful co-existence of all religious faiths.”

According to the document, “Religious broadcasts that contain manifestations within the healing, deliverance and prophetic ministry should be done with discretion, circumspection and respect for human dignity. This should be especially so in the case of children.”

The document added that “Religious broadcasts should not be used for promotion of extremism, religious violence and recruitment of people into religious militancy.”

