Former President John Dramani Mahama says the double track system of the free Senior High School policy is draining parents financially.

Describing the double tracking system as “green-gold traffic light”, Mahama observed that parents are under huge pressure to raise additional money to pay for remedial classes for their wards.

Over 400,000 students are taking part in the double track system expected to last for seven years.

Addressing delegates of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) at Drobonso in the Sekyere Afram Plains Constituency as part of his flagbearership campaign tour of the Ashanti Region, Mahama wondered why students are being made to spend just 41 days in the classroom under the double track system.

He said turning secondary education into “green-gold traffic light” under the double track system could be detrimental to academic work of students.

He thus pledged a new NDC administration will fix the challenges confronting free secondary education in the country by eliminating the double track system.

He also promised to build new dormitories, additional classroom blocks and also complete all the 200 Community Day Secondary School buildings as part of measures to reverse the double track system.

Source: Ghana/Starrfmonline.com/103.5FM