Government has announced it has stabilized the current challenges in the energy sector, but Ghanaians should expect intermittent power outages.

Energy minister Peter Amewu told a news conference in Accra Monday that the problem was a result of gaps in the flow of gas from Nigeria.

Most parts of the country have had intermittent power cuts over the past week raising concerns over the possible return of load shedding.

But government maintains the situation is being handled.

Amewu noted: “dum kwraa” era is over.

He said plans are advanced to address the disagreements in pricing for the transporting of gas between power ministers in West Africa.

The Gas Transport Agreement, according to him, will make way for easy transport of gas to the agencies responsible for power generation.

Source: Ghana/Starrfmonline.com/103.5FM