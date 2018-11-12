The founder and Head Pastor of the Action Chapel, Archbishop Nicholas Duncan Williams, has expressed dismay at the seemingly opposing concerns by Christians as regards to the building of the National Cathedral.

Archbishop Duncan Williams said some Christians are opposing the intervention because it is not their political party that is building it.

Speaking to his congregation on Sunday he said “You know the people fighting it? Not other religions, but it’s us, Christians. It’s us, Christians fighting it. And some of you are fighting it because it is not your party and your President that is building it so you must oppose it. Some of you love your political parties and are more loyal to your political parties than you are to the bible and the cause of Christ.”

The National Cathedral of Ghana is a planned interdenominational Christian cathedral scheduled to be built in Accra, the nation’s capital, as part of Ghana‘s 60th anniversary celebrations.

The design for the cathedral was unveiled by the President of Ghana, Nana Akufo-Addo , in March 2018. The cathedral will have an auditorium capable of seating 5,000 as well as the requisite chapels, and a baptistery. The site will also house a music school, an art gallery, and a museum dedicated to the Bible.

There has been stiff resistance from various groups and individuals concerning the construction of the Cathedral

But according those criticisms are misplaced and unnecessary.

“Never have I seen any president who came into office and said I want to build a National Cathedral to the name of the lord. At least it is one thing he cannot will to his kids or his immediate family. At least it is something somebody is determined to do for the benefit of the name of the Lord and for the benefit of others and humanity.

“Who is funding it? Who is giving to it? Who is financing it? Where is the money coming from?’ As if somebody has asked you for your money. And we’ll oppose it, even when we don’t understand it. We won’t ask the questions, we criticise things, we fight everything,” he stated.

