The Ghana Free Zones Authority is undertaking independent audit of all licensed duty-free shops and household plastic manufacturing companies found to have violated the Free Zone Act 1995 (ACT504) and its supporting regulations.

The auditing exercise began last week.

Meanwhile, the Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA) has said some of its officers colluded with a company within the Free Zones enclave to deprive the country of some revenue at the Akanu Border Post.

The GRA has since reported the matter to the Economic and Organised Crimes Office (EOCO) for further investigation.

In a statement, the Free Zones Authority further pledged to support the Customs Division of the GRA “in carrying out its mandate of policing goods entering and exiting Free Zone areas.”

Below is the full statement on Diversion of Goods from a Free Zones Enclave Meant for Export to Paga

The Ghana Free Zones Authority’s attention has been drawn to a press briefing addressed by the Commissioner-General of the Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA) on the diversion of goods by COMET Ghana Limited; A Free Zone Enterprise.

The Ghana Free Zones Authority would like to state that it does not condone any illegal acts and would support the Customs Division of the GRA in carrying out its mandate of policing goods entering and exiting Free Zone areas.

The Authority has taken some measures and steps including contracting an independent consultancy to audit all licensed duty-free shops and household plastic manufacturing companies found to have violated the Free Zone Act 1995 (ACT504) and its supporting regulations.

The authority wishes to state unequivocally that Free Zones Enterprises are generally compliant to the Free Zones regulations. The Culpability of one Free Zone Company in wrongdoing should not provide justification for condemning the entire Free Zone scheme. The implementation of the Free Zones policy has created a significant amount of direct and indirect employment and has contributed immensely to the economy of Ghana.

The Authority is, therefore, urging all its stakeholders to offer the authority the needed support to realize its mission to help transform into the Gateway to West Africa.

The Authority wishes to also assure the law-abiding Free Zones enterprises that the Ghana Free Zones Authority and its stakeholders will continue to create the conducive environment for their businesses to thrive.

Thank you

Signed

Executive Secretary, Michael Okyere Baafi

Source: Ghana/Starrfmonline.com/103.5FM