The embattled Eastern regional director of the Economic and Organised Crime Office, Fred Dzeny, has resumed work days after he was suspended by the anti-graft body over comments he made in relation to the fight against corruption.

Mr. Dzeny in an interview with Starr News said the battle against corruption can only be won if ruling governments prosecute their own.

“The ruling government should be ready first and foremost to prosecute their own when the slightest incident of corruption is raised against the ruling government then they can also get the guts to prosecute the opposition.”

“When you look at the corruption cases in Ghana, it is not just politicians who are corrupt, the public servants, civil servants they are all corrupt. When you look at it, it is the Chief Directors who prepare contract documents and other things so if we are blaming the Politicians, it is not right, it is the public servants generally,” Mr. Dzeny said in an interview with Starr News.

EOCO reacted to that comment by suspending him on grounds that he violated ethical and professional standards of the Office.

However, that suspension was heavily criticized by anti-graft CSOs amid calls for the decision to be reversed.

Checks by Starr News’ Eastern regional correspondent, Kojo Ansah revealed that Mr. Dzeny resumed work Thursday after he was interrogated Tuesday evening.

