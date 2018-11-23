Officials of Ghana Post had to flee from Koforidua-Asokore in the Eastern Region Thursday following a near attack by angry residents over a Ghc50 charge per household for generation and embosment of Digital Address on their homes.

According to the Residents, the Ghana Post officials arrived in the community and made an announcement at the Information Center at the Chief Palace that government has directed that every household generates its Digital address system to enable them access social Services including Free Senior High School, School feeding program, Improved Security and even be able to take part in the registration of Ghana Card and elections.

The residents allege that the Ghana Post Officials warned that any household that fails to pay the Ghc50 will pay a penalty before their staff will return to register those houses.

The announcement and attempt to force the residents pay the money instantly created a near brawl as angry residents began trooping to the chief’s palace. Sensing danger, officials of Ghana Post reportedly parked out their equipment and fled the volatile community.

Some of the angry residents told starr News “we noticed they want to cheat us because this address system is supposed to be free. We will not pay, they should tell government we even don’t have what to eat.

“We are not paying anything, nobody will pay, this government want to kill us with taxes, there is no job here yet we are being taxed anyhow, there is hardship”.

Meanwhile, the Asokore Traditional Council has scheduled a meeting with its subjects and Ghana Post officials to resolve the standoff.

The GhanaPost GPS was launched on October 18, 2017 by President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo.

It is to aid in policy initiatives and planning on the part of the government, provide accurate data for planning and service delivery for service providers and navigate locations, as well as boost emergency service delivery.

The GhanaPost GPS is a global addressing system which divides Ghana into 5m x 5m squares and assigns each one a unique address, known as the digital address.

A national address registry is embedded in the system to enable individuals to validate their homes and businesses for easy direction and identification.

Source: Ghana/Starrfmonline.com/Kojo Ansah