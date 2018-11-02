At least two persons have been confirmed dead in a gory accident which occurred Friday evening at Okanta near Nsawam on the Accra-Kumasi Highways.

Two other passengers who suffered serious injuries were not responsive at the accident scene when removed from the mangled vehicle at about 7:30pm.

At least nine other passengers who were in the Sprinter vehicle suffered varied degree of injuries and are currently receiving treatment at the Nsawam Government Hospital.

It is not clear what caused the accident but reports suggest the Vehicle somersaulted several times after a sudden mechanic fault.

Source: Ghana/Starrfmonline.com/Kojo Ansah