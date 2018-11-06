The suspended Eastern regional director of the Economic and Organised Crime Office (EOCO), Fred Dzeny, was today interrogated by a high-powered team of officials at the anti-graft agency, Starr News has learnt.

The team met Mr. Dzeny following a deluge of criticisms directed at EOCO by anti-corruption agencies in the country after he was suspended without hearing.

Starr News sources say Mr. Dzeny is likely to be called back from suspension anytime soon.

Mr. Dzeny in an interview with Starr News said government must have the political will to prosecute corrupt officials within its government before prosecuting others in the opposition.

“The ruling government should be ready first and foremost to prosecute their own when the slightest incident of corruption is raised against the ruling government then they can also get the guts to prosecute the opposition.”

“When you look at the corruption cases in Ghana, it is not just people who are in government that are corrupt, the public servants, civil servants they are all corrupt. When you look at it, it is the Chief Directors who prepare contract documents and other things so if we are blaming the Politicians, it is not right, it is the public servants generally,” Mr. Dzeny added.

In a rejoinder, however, Mr. Dzeny said he was speaking on the matter in his personal capacity and not as an official of EOCO.

Meanwhile, the Minority in Parliament has waded into the matter calling on the Interior minister to immediately cancel the suspension.

