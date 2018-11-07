The suspended Eastern regional director of the Economic and Organised Crime Office (EOCO), Fred Dzeny is to know his fate by close of day today as the anti-graft firm is about taking a decision on him,Starr News has learnt.

It comes after speculations that the presidency had intervened in the matter.

On Tuesday, Mr. Dzeny was interrogated by a high-powered team of officials from the anti-graft agency after round condemnation of the punishment by civil society groups. It is unclear the decision that has been taken on him.

Mr. Dzeny was suspended after he told Starr News that government must have the political will to prosecute corrupt officials within its government before prosecuting others in the opposition.

“The ruling government should be ready first and foremost to prosecute their own when the slightest incident of corruption is raised against the ruling government then they can also get the guts to prosecute the opposition.”

“When you look at the corruption cases in Ghana, it is not just people who are in government that are corrupt, the public servants, civil servants they are all corrupt. When you look at it, it is the Chief Directors who prepare contract documents and other things so if we are blaming the Politicians, it is not right, it is the public servants generally,” Mr. Dzeny added.

Source: Ghana/Starrfmonline.com/103.5fm