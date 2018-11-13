The National Women Organiser-elect of the opposition National Democratic Congress (ndc) Hanna Bissiw has disclosed that even a male child is named after her in her village because of her generosity towards children.

She said there are instances where she had protested decision by parents to give her feminine name to their male wards but they resisted.

“Because of what I went through growing up, I live for the children in my village. Every now and then I share with them. More than 100 children in my village have been named after me. There is a young boy who bears my name Hanna Louisa Bissiw,” the former deputy Agric minister told Francis Abban on the Morning Starr Tuesday.

On building her character, the veterinary doctor said she learnt the value of being principled during her education period in Cuba.

“My principles are to try as much as possible to do the right thing, speak the truth and stand by it. I do not compromise as well. I am loyal first of all to God and then to my party (NDC) and to the nation at large. I am loyal to the leadership of my political party. When I believe something is right, that is it. I cannot be compromised”.

