Former England international Paul Gascoigne has been charged with one count of sexual assault, British Transport Police have confirmed.

The charge relates to an incident alleged to have taken place on Aug. 20 on a train from York to Durham.

“A man is due to appear in court next month charged in connection with the sexual assault of a woman on board a train from York to Durham,” a British Transport Police statement read.

“Paul Gascoigne, of Amy Street, Leicester, was charged via postal requisition with one count of sexual assault by touching, contrary to section 3 of the Sexual Offences Act 2003.

“The charge relates to an incident on board a train on 20 August this year. The 51-year-old will appear at Newton Aycliffe Magistrates’ Court on 11 December.”

Gascoigne was capped 57 times by England in a 10-year international career which spanned from 1988 to 1998 and he helped his country reach the semifinals at the 1990 World Cup.

He started his club career with hometown side Newcastle, before joining Tottenham and moving on to Serie A to play for Lazio in 1992. Gascoigne left the Italian capital when he signed for Rangers three years later and playing for five more clubs before retiring in 2004.

Since retiring, Gascoigne has opened up on his problems with alcoholism and depression.

