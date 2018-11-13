Fan Milk Ghana has launched its latest product, Funky Banana – a new creamy drinkable banana and strawberry flavoured yoghurt which is the first of its kind in West Africa.

Funky Banana is enriched with vitamins and calcium, and can be consumed chilled or ambient, on the go, at home or in the office.

The new product by Fan Milk is affordable selling at GHC1:50p and is already available in 180ml packs in more than 5,500 outlets in Accra, Tema and Kasoa, and also across the country with over 10,000 vendors selling the new product.

Speaking to Starr Business during a float to officially outdoor the product, Head of Marketing at Fan Milk Ghana, Edward Amoako said the new product is the latest addition to the long list of variety from Fan Milk.

The float which moved from Madina in Accra went through the many principal streets of Accra with thousands of free samples given out to patrons for their delight.

Mr Amoako further revealed however there are more products in the line under the Yoghurt category to enable their many customers choose from the variety at hand.

About Fan Milk Ghana Limited

Fan Milk Limited was incorporated in 1962 and was previously known as the Ghanaian Milk Company. It took advantage of Danish investment in the early 1960s and initially specialised in pasteurized milk. However, in 1962, the company changed its name to Fan Milk Limited. Fan Milk Limited was the first foreign invested company in Ghana to become a Public Limited Liability in 1967 and among the first Companies to be listed on the Ghana Stock Exchange in 1990.

The company produces and distributes milk-based and fruit-based products as follows:

Yoghurts under the FAN YOGO brand

Flavouredsss milk under the FAN CHOCO; under the Fan Ice brand

Fruit drink under the brand FANDANGO

Lollies under the brand FANPOP

Source: Eric Mawuenya Egbetta