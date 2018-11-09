The CEO of the National Entrepreneurship and Innovation Plan (NEIP), Mr. John Kumah, has expressed concerns over the dwindling number of students offering Business Studies in Senior High Schools.

According to the NEIP CEO, data from the Computerized School Selection and Placement System (CSSPS) shows that very few students opted to offer Business studies as a course.

He indicated that the problem is so serious that some heads of Senior High Schools sometimes contemplate on collapsing their business department.

“I am worried. Go to our Senior High Schools and you will see that very few people are studying business. For Instance, the CSSPS data for the Eastern Region shows some schools recorded only four students interested in Business. The intake is low and this for me is a serious problem. We will have a problem in the future if care is not taken,” Mr. Kumah stated.

Speaking at the launch of the Students Entrepreneurship Initiative (SEI) in the Ashanti Region, Mr. Kumah called on all stakeholders to get involved and take the needed action to ensure the nation does not lose critical workforce in the business sector.

He entreated parents to desist from discouraging their wards anytime they express interest in studying business.

The event held at Opoku Ware Senior High School attracted several students who will participate in the Student Entrepreneurship Initiative.

SEI is a flagship programme of the Ministry of Business Development to promote entrepreneurial activities among students in Senior High Schools across the country.

Source: Ghana/Starrfmonline.com/103.5FM