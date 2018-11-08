The General Manager of WA All Stars, Seth Pawn has condemned media reports that the Premier League side owned by banned Ghana FA President Kwesi Nyantakyi is up for sale.

This falsehood comes as a result of the recent life ban FIFA imposed on the former CAF first vice president after being captured taking bribe in the Anas Aremeyaw Anas #Number12 investigative piece.

According to the club administrator, despite the order from FIFA for the owner (Kwesi Nyantakyi) to distance him from all football activities don’t mean his football club should be sold as part of FIFA’s directives.

No decision has been taken by the Management and the Board so any story making rounds was manufactured.

“This story was cooked and moreover he (Kwesi) is not the only director of the club but rather a majority shareholder so his absence doesn’t mean the other directors can’t run the club. The club is a company a member having an issue has no bearing on the club,” Seth told Starr Sports.

Meanwhile, Nyantakyi has announced that he will appeal to sports highest court to overturn his lifetime ban from all football related activities.

Source: Starr Sports