The Black Stars of Ghana have moved a place up in the latest FIFA Coca-Cola rankings which was released on Thursday.

Ghana moved from the 52nd position to the 51st position on the global ranking as well as a position up on the continental level(CAF).

November’s release sees the Black Stars increase in total accumulated points from 1407 to 1412.

The Black Stars rise is attributed to the team’s 2-0 victory over Ethiopia in the Africa Cup of Nations qualifier earlier in the month.

The Black Stars have also ascended by one spot from seventh to sixth, ahead of Cameroon (55th in the world), Egypt (56), Burkina Faso (61) and Mali (64).

Senegal (23) beat Tunisia (26) for the top spot, while Morocco (40), Nigeria (44) and Congo DR (49) make up Africa’s top five.

Meanwhile, on the world stage there has not been changes in the top five as Belgium, France. Brazil, Croatia and England keep their places from October.

Portugal, up by one , now hold the sixth spot, followed by Uruguay, Switzerland, Spain and Denmark in the top 10 order.

