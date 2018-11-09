Deputy Captain of the Black Maidens of Ghana, Millot Abena Pokuaa says they are ready for the 2018 FIFA U-17 Women’s World Cup after the team ended its training tour in São Paulo, Brazil and landed in Uruguay on Thursday.

The Black Maidens have been camping in Brazil since October 31 where they intensified preparations for the World Cup which will be staged in Uruguay from November 13- December 1.

Pokuaa who is a super substitute was the second top scorer during the qualifying stage of the competition and she believes the training tour has toughened the team.

“I know I will meet tough defenders at the competition but i’m ready and I’ve psyched myself for that. I won’t let my fans down so just pray Ghana goes far to win the ultimate,” Millot Pokuaa told Starr Sports

“I can now say that we are ready for the World Cup, “she added.

The Black Maidens played two training matches in São Paulo, winning 4-0 against America FC and a 1-2 defeat to the Young Lioness of Cameroon who will also be at the World Cup.

Ghana will play Uruguay in the Group A opening match on Tuesday, November 13 in Montevideo before playing Finland and New Zealand in subsequent group matches.

Source:Starr Sports