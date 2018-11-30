The world players union FIFPro has called for an urgent inquiry into suspect medical treatment administered at several top-tier clubs in Cyprus.

The demand follows reports in the Cypriot media that at least four clubs have been giving injections of unidentified substances to players and that three have been forced to quit the game with serious heart problems.

FIFPro, which represents 60,000 players worldwide, said it has written to the Cyprus FA and UEFA.

None of the clubs or players diagnosed have been identified but in a statement FIFPro said: “Because of concerns there is a link between the unidentified substances and the serious heart condition of the three players, FIFPro is calling for football authorities to help identify what was administered to them and to establish if their teammates are in danger.”

Source:insideworldfootball