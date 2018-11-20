Fire was detected at the Terminal 2 of the Kotoka International Airport Monday evening.

The company announced the development on Facebook but noted damage was controlled immediately.

Below is a post on the Facebook wall of the company

Ghana Airports Company Limited (GACL) wishes to inform the general public that, at about 6.50pm today, fire was detected at the server room located in Terminal 2 departure hall at Kotoka International Airport.

The Rescue and Fire Fighting Services of GACL was immediately alerted and the fire was contained subsequently.

Damage was limited to the server room.

The cause of the fire is unknown and is being investigated.

GACL wishes to assure the general public that there was no disruption in operations at the airport.

Source: Ghana/Starrfmonline.com/103.5FM