At least 30 female students of Nsutam Senior High School in the Eastern region have been displaced after fire gutted their dormitory .

The incident occurred in House-four Room 3 at around 9:30am Thursday when the students were in their classrooms.

It took the swift intervention of personnel of the Ghana National Fire Service to douse the fire preventing it from spreading to other rooms.

The fire destroyed mattresses, blankets, uniforms ,books and other personal effects of students.

The cause of the fire outbreak is not yet known. Officials of the National Disaster Management Organization(NADMO) and the Fire Service have began investigations into the incident.

Source: Ghana/Starrfmonline.com/103.5FM/Kojo Ansah