Parliament will commence debate on the 2019 Budget Today, Tuesday November 20.

Members from the Majority and Minority will lock horns in the highly anticipated debate on the economic policy presented by the Minister of Finance, Mr. Ken Ofori –Atta last Thursday in Parliament.

The Majority side will be represented by Chairman of the Finance Committee and MP for New Juaben South Constituency-Dr. Mark Assibey Yeboah, Deputy Finance Minister and MP for Atiwa East,-Abena Osei Asare, Information Minister and MP for Ofoase Ayirebi- Kojo Oppong Nkrumah and Anthony Effah- MP for Asikuma Odoben Brakwa.

Minority members expected to join in the debate include ranking member on the Finance Committee, Cassiel Ato Forson, MP for Yapei Kusawgu Constituency- John Jinapor, MP for Ketu South- Fiifi Kwetey and his colleague member from Bolgatanga Central Constituency- Isaac Adongo.

The Minority in Parliament has cast doom on the 2019 budget statement and described it as “dead on arrival”.

The Majority side however believe the Economic Policy will inspire hope especially when it is designed to bring more relief, hope and improvement in the standard of living of Ghanaians.

Mr. Ken Ofori-Atta during his presentation of the budget said government was maintaining fiscal discipline which has been restored, increase liquidity in the Ghanaian economy; sustain the new growth level that has been restored.

Government will also invest in massive infrastructure without compromising on debt sustainability.

Source: Ghana/Starrfmonline.com/103.5FM