Ex-Ghana captain John Eshun is reported dead according to a key member of the Retired National Football Association of Ghana(RENFAG).

The former Sekondi Hasaacas and Eleven Wise player died on Tuesday, 6 November 2018 in his home at Kojokrom, a suburb in Takoradi.

Sources close to the family revealed that he had been bed-ridden for the past two years after he suffered stroke

Eshun played at the 1968 and 1972 Summer Olympics.

The ‘huge’defender played in two Africa Cup of Nations finals in 1968 and 1970.

Eshun was technical director at Ebusua Dwarfs and was one-time in-charge of Berekum Arsenal.

According to Willie Klutse the country will miss a hero who had committed his entire life to football and among the few coaches who handled all the national teams in Ghana.

Source: Starr Sports