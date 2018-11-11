Four persons have been dismembered in a horrible car crash at Nsawam in the Eastern Region.

The gory accident occurred Saturday.

The deceased, including the driver were on board a taxi with registration Number

GR 7277-09 from Nsawam heading towards Adeiso but was run-over by an empty Tipper Truck with registration number GN 7830 16 which was from the opposite direction.

All four died at the spot as the taxi was mangled.

The deceased have been identified as Nhana Brenpong Boateng also known as Bawasty, Badatu, Okoro, and Honorable.

According to a witness “the tipper truck was driving towards the Nsawam direction…..when it got to Anoff where the police have blocked a side for heavy duty vehicles to be weighed, the tipper truck driver, who was seen talking on the phone, lost control of the steering wheel and run over the taxi when it took off on taxi drivers lane at the time”.

Dismembered bodies of the deceased persons have been deposited at the Nsawam Hospital morgue while the Tipper Truck Driver is in police custody to assist in investigation.

Source: Ghana/Starrfmonline.com/103.5fm/Kojo Ansah