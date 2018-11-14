English Premier League strugglers Fulham sacked manager Slavisa Jokanovic and appointed former Leicester supremo Claudio Ranieri on Wednesday.

Jokanovic, a 50-year-old Serbian, led Fulham back into England’s top flight in May 2018 but the Londoners currently sit bottom of the table with just five points from 12 games.

It is Ranieri’s second appointment since leading Leicester to the Premier League title in 2016, the Italian having been sacked by French Ligue 1 side Nantes earlier this year.

Source: Starr Sport