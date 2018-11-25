Sensational Nigerian artiste Davido emerged the overall winner at the 2018 All Africa Music Awards (AFRIMA) hosted in Ghana Saturday.
Below is the full list of award winners including Ghanaians who stood out on the night. Full
Best Female Artiste in Central Africa – Daphne
Best Male Artiste in Central Africa – Fally Ipupa
Best Female Artiste in Northern Africa – Lyna Mahyem
Best Male in Northern Africa- Hamza Hadly
Honorary Award – Governor of Lagos, Akinwunmi Ambode
Best Female in Eastern Africa – Betty G
Best Male in Eastern Africa – Bebe Cool
African Legend of the Year – Yvonne Chaka Chaka
Honorary Award – Osibisa
Best Female in Southern Africa – Shekhinah
Best Male in South Africa – Nasty C
Best Female in West Africa – Tiwa Savage
Best Male in West Africa – Davido
Most Promising Artiste – Kuami Eugene
Best Revelation – Betty G
Best Female African Inspirational Music – Sandra Nankoma
Best Male African Inspirational Music – Sarkodie
Best African in Diaspora – Hazel Mak
Best Artiste African Dance/Choreography – Mr. P
Best African DJ – Afrotronix
Best African Electro – Master KG
Best R&B and Soul – Praiz
Best Reggae/Ragga/Dancehall – Stonebwoy
Best Traditional Artiste – Irene Namatovu
Best African Jazz – Sibusiso Mashiloane
Best artiste in Pop – 2Face
Best Rock – Maryam Saleh, Maurice Louca, Tamer Abu, Ghazaleh
Best Song Writer – Shekhinah Donell, Amon Taul
Best Video – Gringo Shatta Wale
Best Hip Pop – Manifest ft King Promise
African Fans Favorite – Nedy Music
Album of the Year – Betty G
Artiste of the Year – David
Best African Contemporary Music –Kidi
African Rapper – Falz
Song of the Year – Akwaaba
Collaboration – Akwaaba
Source: Ghana/Starrfmonline.com/103.5FM