Sensational Nigerian artiste Davido emerged the overall winner at the 2018 All Africa Music Awards (AFRIMA) hosted in Ghana Saturday.

Below is the full list of award winners including Ghanaians who stood out on the night. Full

Best Female Artiste in Central Africa – Daphne

Best Male Artiste in Central Africa – Fally Ipupa

Best Female Artiste in Northern Africa – Lyna Mahyem

Best Male in Northern Africa- Hamza Hadly

Honorary Award – Governor of Lagos, Akinwunmi Ambode

Best Female in Eastern Africa – Betty G

Best Male in Eastern Africa – Bebe Cool

African Legend of the Year – Yvonne Chaka Chaka

Honorary Award – Osibisa

Best Female in Southern Africa – Shekhinah

Best Male in South Africa – Nasty C

Best Female in West Africa – Tiwa Savage

Best Male in West Africa – Davido

Most Promising Artiste – Kuami Eugene

Best Revelation – Betty G

Best Female African Inspirational Music – Sandra Nankoma

Best Male African Inspirational Music – Sarkodie

Best African in Diaspora – Hazel Mak

Best Artiste African Dance/Choreography – Mr. P

Best African DJ – Afrotronix

Best African Electro – Master KG

Best R&B and Soul – Praiz

Best Reggae/Ragga/Dancehall – Stonebwoy

Best Traditional Artiste – Irene Namatovu

Best African Jazz – Sibusiso Mashiloane

Best artiste in Pop – 2Face

Best Rock – Maryam Saleh, Maurice Louca, Tamer Abu, Ghazaleh

Best Song Writer – Shekhinah Donell, Amon Taul

Best Video – Gringo Shatta Wale

Best Hip Pop – Manifest ft King Promise

African Fans Favorite – Nedy Music

Album of the Year – Betty G

Artiste of the Year – David

Best African Contemporary Music –Kidi

African Rapper – Falz

Song of the Year – Akwaaba

Collaboration – Akwaaba

Source: Ghana/Starrfmonline.com/103.5FM