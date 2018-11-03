Deputy Communications minister George Andah has been airlifted to the the 37 military hospital in Accra after he was involved in a car crash at Bujumbura in the Central region, Starrfmonline.com has learnt.

The vehicle of the Awutu Senya East MP is reported to have rammed into a tipper truck loaded with sand while he was returning from some functions in his constituency.

Mr. Andah is reported to have suffered broken legs.

Two other people who were in the car including his driver are also receiving treatment at the military hospital after they were refereed from the St. George Hospital at Kasoa where they were first taken to after the crash.

Source: Ghana/Starrfmonline.com/103.5FM