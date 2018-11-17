The Black Queens have started their quest for an honour that has eluded them for years in the African Women Championship on a bright note by beating Algeria.

The Ghanaians defeated their Algerian counterparts by one goal to nothing in the start of the African Women Championship as host

They put up a sterling performance, when Gladys Amfobea’s 13th minute strike was enough for the Black Queens to open the campaign with victory.

The Algerians showed great potential. But the Queens, who showed signs of sluggishness at the initial stages of the game, took control in the later stages of the first half.

Returning from the break, the Queens, who rediscovered their self belief took charge of the game, putting the Algerians under constant and intense pressure.

Coach Bashiru Hayford made some changes after the break, bringing in Jane Ayieyam in place of the experience Samira Suleimana.

Anyieyam scored a goal which was ruled offside as the Black Queens finished the game with Amfobea’s first half strike.

Ghana next faces Mali on Tuesday.