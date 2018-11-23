Goalkeeper Patricia Mantey is likely to miss Ghana’s decisive game against Cameroon on Friday.

Mantey remains a doubt for the game after aggravating an injury.

The Immigration Ladies goalkeeper is believed to have picked a knock in Ghana’s 2-1 defeat to Mali hence might miss the crucial game against the Lionesses.

Head Coach Bashiru Hayford confirms a late fitness test on the goalkeeper will decide her fate in tomorrow’s clash.

“The goalkeeper [Mantey] had some knocks before we came down from Kenya,” Hayford told reported on Thursday.

“Out of the three goalkeepers she is the number one and there is no doubt about that.

“The medical team have done a good job on her.

“In the last game, with the penalty she got a knock on her hand and as at now, she is 60% fit.

“I can’t tell if she will be in the post or not for tomorrow, we will wait until the final training to decide.”

The Coach could turn focus to substitute goalkeepers Nana Ama Asantewaa or Fafali Dumahisi should Mantey fail to recover on time.

Patricia Mantey has come under massive criticism after failing to deal with a cross which resulted in Mali’s second goal in Tuesday’s game at the Accra Sports Stadium.

Source:Ghanasports