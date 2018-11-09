Ghana Black Queens striker, Sandra Owusu Ansah has been dropped from the team ahead of the 2018 Africa Women’s Nations Cup due to injury.

The unfortunate injury hit the lass while playing for her club side Zouk Mosbeh Girls FC in the final match of the Lebanese League but joined the team to both Zambia and Kenya but failed to recover for the the two preparatory games.

This means the deadly goal poacher has no slot on the technical teams’ final squad to be submitted to CAF by the close of today(Friday).

The team arrived from Kenya today and currently lodging at the La Palm Royal Beach Hotel and are expected play Bayana Bayana ladies of South Africa at the Accra Sports Stadium over the weekend.

Meanwhile, Starr Sports can confirm that the final list of 21- players have been given to CAF.

Source:Starr Sports