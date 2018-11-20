Ghana’s Black Queens coach, Bashir Hayford has benched Captain Elizabeth Addo as she makes way for Grace Asantewaa in midfield.

Jane Ayieyam also comes in to replace Samira Suleman in the starting line.

Goalkeeper Patricia Mantey maintains her position in the post and will be guided by Gladys Amfobea, Linda Eshun, Faustina Ampah and Janet Egyir

Starting XI

GK Patricia Mantey

Defence: Gladys Amfobea, Linda Eshun, Faustina Ampah, Janet Egyir

Midfield: Sumaila Sherifatu. Juliet Acheampong. Priscilla Okyere. Portia Boakye

Attack: Grace Asantewaa, Jane Ayieyam