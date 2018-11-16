Ethiopia referee Lidya Tafesse has been appointed the center referee for Ghana’s opening game at the 2018 Africa Women’s Cup of Nations tournament against Algeria on Saturday.

The experienced referee will be making her 123th appearance at the finals this term.

She will be assisted on the lines by Queency Victoire (Mauritius) and Mary Wanjiru (Kenya).

Maria Rivet (Mauritius) shall serve as the fourth official of the match.

Ghana is hoping to get its campaign at this year’s AWCON on home soil to a flying start with a resounding win.

The Black Queens are chasing their first trophy as this year’s finals.

Source CAF