The Black Queens of Ghana have been eliminated from the ongoing Africa Women’s Africa Cup of Nations after playing a pulsating 1-1 stalemate with Cameroon at the Accra Sports Stadium.

The Black Queens needed a convincing win to progress to the next round of the competition.

Coach Bashiru Hayford’s side began on a bright note with much determination in the first 30-minutes and finally rewarded themselves with a goal after Portia Boakye’s well dispatched free kick went straight into the net.

Cameroon were gifted a penalty when goalkeeper Nana Ama Asantewaa fouled Aboudi Onguene in the box.

Captain Manie Christine Patience expertly converted to draw her side level.

The host however pushed for another goal but would be denied by a well-organized Cameroonian defence.

Defender Linda Eshun could have scored the winning goal deep inside added time but her low grounder was saved by Cameroonian goalkeeper Ngo Ndom with game closing pon

Cameroon joined by Mali, after beating Algeria 3-2 qualify to the next phase of the tournament.

