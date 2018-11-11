Ghana coach Bashir Hayford has announced his final 21-man squad for the 2018 Africa Women’s Cup of Nations.

The list includes 15 players who were at the last tournament in Cameroon two years ago where they won bronze.

Experienced goalkeepers Patricia Mantey, Fafali Dumahisi and Nana Ama Asantewaa with Samira Suleman and Priscilla Okyere have been .

The Black Queens are aiming to win the title as hosts with the tournament set to be staged at the Accra stadium and the Cape Coast Stadium.

Ghana will face Algeria in the tournament opener before engaging other Group A opponents Mali and Cameroon all in Accra.

The Black Queens will however play South Africa in their final preparatory match ahead of the competition.

Ghana’s final list:

Patricia Mantey, Fafali Dumahisi, Nana Ama Asantewaa, Linda Eshun, Janet Egyir, Cynthia Adobea, Ellen Coleman

Faustina Ampah, Philicity Asuako, Gladys Amfobea, Portia Boakye, Elizabeth Addo, Sherrifatu Sumaila

Grace Asantewaa, Priscilla Okyere, Samira Suleman, Juliet Acheampong, Lily Niber-Lawrence, Mary Essiful, Jane Ayieyam, Alice Kusi.

Source:Starr Sports