Nigeria striker Desire Oparanozie has shaken off a slight injury to return to full training with the Super Falcons, who are bullish ahead of today’s AWCON semi final against Cameroon.

The Indomitable Lionesses of Cameroon have looked a class apart as they won Group A to set up an intriguing semifinal against defending champions Nigeria.

France-based striker Oparanozie described today’s clash as “the final before the final”. “It will be the final before the final,” she said.

“We beat them in the final both in 2014 and also in 2016, they want their revenge.

“So, we know what to expect and we are ready.” Experienced defender Onome Ebi said the Falcons will give everything to go past Cameroon to reach the final.

“We are 100% motivated against Cameroon and so we will leave nothing behind to reach the final tomorrow,” said the China-based defender.

Source: Starr Sports