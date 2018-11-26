Nigeria’s Super Falcons’ head coach, Thomas Dennerby, says the Nigerian ladies have proved their mettle as the best team in the continent following their progress into the semi-finals of the 2018 African Women’s Nations Cup.

The Super Falcons will face the Indomitable Lionesses of Cameroon in the AWCON 2018 semi-final on Tuesday at the Accra Sports Stadium.

The defending champions started the AWCON tournament on a disappointing note going down to a shocking 1- 0 defeat to the Banyana Banyana of South Africa but they have recovered well to win their last two games.

The Super Falcons finished second in Group B behind South Africa following Saturday’s 6-0 win against Equatorial Guinea.

“As we all know, we started the tournament with a defeat against South Africa. As always in such circumstances, there were a lot of questions. Many spoke of our decline, others of the end of the Super Falcons,” Dennerby stated in a chat with reporters after the game.

“I said after this initial defeat that I will not change anything in our programme, that a plan was developed before the competition and that we would respect it.

“That’s what we did. I can certify that I did not feel any stress among the players; they respected their goal. We are in the last four, and now it’s time to go to the World Cup.

“The match that awaits us against Cameroon promises to be exciting because it was the poster of the last two finals. Final before the latter? Why not? In any case, we have been very effective against Zambia and Equatorial Guinea with 10 goals in two games. On that side, it’s going strong. Perhaps a favourable omen.”

The Nigerians are already well motivated to go all the way and successfully defend their title. The Nigeria Football Federation recently paid the players the bulk of their outstanding bonuses and camp allowances.

Source: Starr SPorts