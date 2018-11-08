Head Coach Thomas Dennerby has released a list of 21 players who will fly Nigeria’s flag at the 11th Women Africa Cup of Nations finals in Ghana.

The championship starts next week, with Cup holders Nigeria heading Group B of the competition, to contend with South Africa, Zambia and Kenya.

The eight –time champions, presently at the world –renowned Sol Beni, Abidjan (academy of 1998 African champions ASEC Mimosas FC) for an eight –day final camping, will depart for Ghana on Wednesday, 14th November.

Nigeria take on South Africa on November 18, before matches against Zambia and Kenya in Cape Coast. Hosts Ghana, Algeria, Mali and Cameroon will battle things out in Group A in Accra.

The squad include reigning African Woman Footballer of the Year, Assisat Osuola, Anam Imo Rasheedat Ajibade, Francisca Ordega, Desire Oparanozie , Chinaza Uchendu and Chinwendu Ihezuo .

The three goalkeepers include Tochukwu Oluehi, Christy Ohiaeriaku and Chiamaka Nnadozie There are six midfielders led by Glory Ogbonna, Sarah Nnodim, Onome Ebi among others.

Source:Starr Sports