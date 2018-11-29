Banyana Banyana of South Africa coach,Desiree Ellis, believes her team can beat the Super Falcons again to lift their first ever Africa Women Cup of Nations.

The South African coach said with good team and good planning, they will prove to be the banana peel that will cause the defending champions to slip in the tournament. In their opening group B game, Nigeria dominated the South Africans, but couldn’t find the punch, until Thembi Kgatlana scored and put the game beyond the reach of the Falcons.

“We will work together as a team and plan again. And hope to execute the plan because that’s all it is about. We have never won the Women’s AFCON and we are going to give it shot and see what happens on Saturday,” said Ellis.

Source:Starr Sports