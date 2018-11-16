The Speaker of Parliament Rt. Hon. Mike Ocquaye has donated GHc 50,000 to the Black Queens ahead of their campaign in the 2018 Africa Women’s Cup of Nations.

This donation was made after the Ghanaian team paid a courtesy call on the leadership of Parliament on Friday.

The Black Queens begin their campaign to win the tournament for the first time on home soil against Algeria on Saturday.

Various groups and individuals have been whipping up support for the Ghanaian team with pledges, words of encouragement donations.

Ghana will also face Mali and Cameroon in the subsequent Group A games in Accra.

Source: Starr Sports