Ahead of the opening game of the 2018 Africa Women Cup of Nations (AWCON) on Saturday the Youth and Sports Minister, Hon. Isaac Kwame Asiamah and FIFA’s Normalization Committee paid a visit to the Black Queens in camp on Thursday evening.

The meeting was to assure the Queens of government’s total support ahead of their opening AWCON match with Algeria on Saturday, November 17 at the Accra Sports Stadium.

Media reports has gone viral earlier this week alleged camp unrest with section the players reportedly agitating for the government to settle their unpaid winning bonus that has lingered on since their success story at the All African Games in 2015 hosted in Gabon.

The Black Queens will hope to finally lift the trophy for the first time in the home soil when the rest of the African continent come to the West Africa nation.

Ghana has been drawn in Group A with Algeria, Mali and Cameroon whiles in Group B, the most successful country and cup holders Nigeria will compete with South Africa, Equatorial Guinea and Zambia.

The tournament has been scheduled to kick off on November 17 to December 7.

