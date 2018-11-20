Ghana’s Black Queens defender, Faustina Ampah remains optimistic of a victory against the Malians and does not want her side to take for granted the threat their opponents could cause at the Accra Sports Stadium on Tuesday(Today).

Ghana managed to beat Algeria 1-0 in the opening match of the Women’s Cup of Nations, a game they could have won by more goals if not for the profligacy in front of goal.

Ampah, who made her debut Nations Cup appearance last Saturday believes Mali will be a tough opponent.

“Women football has developed and it’s improving very fast in Africa,” Ampah told Goal on Sunday.

“All the countries participating in the tournament are good. And watching Mali play Cameroon, they did not look like a weak side. There is no weak side in the group.

“We just have to stay focused for the rest of the games.”

Many believe there were some errors made by the Black Queens team despite beating Algeria in the first game, Ampah however insist those mistakes will be corrected.

“What will we do differently against Mali? Well that is a technical question and I will leave it to the technical bench,” the Belarus-based centre-back said.

“But as players, every game, there may be some errors that need to be worked on. We will work hard towards correcting those mistakes.”

The Minks FC center-back has already set sights on the ultimate.

“This is my first time playing in the Awcon and it really means a lot to me, especially the tournament being hosted in Ghana,” She added.

“As a player, I have won five trophies this year and I’m determined to win this Awcon to add up.

“But most importantly, [it is a dream] to be part of history when Ghana becomes African champions for the first time.”

The former Blessed Ladies defender is one of the few players drafted into the Black Queens team from the Black Princesses.

Source:Starr Sports