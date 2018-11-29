Nigeria’s Super Falcons goalkeeper Tochukwu Oluehi has stated that the team is ready to teach the Banyana Banyana of South Africa a lesson they won’t forget in a hurry when both teams clash in the final of the ongoing 2018 Africa Women Cup of Nations in Accra Ghana on Saturday.

South Africa defeated Nigeria by a goal to nil in Group B’s opening match and finished top of the group on seven points beating Equatorial Guinea 7 – 1 and playing a 1 – 1 draw against Zambia to book their semi final ticket.

The South Africans aside booking a grudge rematch with the Falcons in the final of the championship also qualified for their maiden appearance at the World Cup to be played in France in 2019 and will also be willing to crown their efforts with a second win against Nigeria but Tochukwu is confident they will be taught a serious lesson in humility and respect.

“Meeting South Africa in the final is what we have been praying for because we want to play them again . We want to tell them that winning us in the group stage was a mistake and it’s no going to happen again.

I’m sure we will beat them in the final. The Falcons will have to wade off the goal threats from tournament’s top goal scorer Thembi Kgatlana who has scored a total of five goals in four matches for the South Africans.

Kgatlana got the lone goal that decided the encounter between both teams in the first leg on November 18.

Source:Starr Sports