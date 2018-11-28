Super Falcons head coach, Thomas Dennerby, is happy to see his side book a place at the 2019 Women’s World Cup in France following their semi-final win against the Indomitable Lionesses of Cameroon at the 2018 African Women’s Cup of Nations, reports Completesportsnigeria.com.

The defending champions edged the contest 4-2 on penalties after the game ended 0-0 in regulation time to book a place in the final.

The Falcons are now among the only seven teams to have qualified for every FIFA Women’s World Cup since its inception. The others are USA, Brazil, Sweden, Norway, Japan and Germany.

“I said at the beginning that our target was to qualify for the World Cup, I am very happy we have achieved this goal. I feel very tired,” Dennerby said after the game.

“They (Cameroon) are a good team, but I wasn’t happy with how we started. We lost the ball too easily but we defended well and that’s probably why we won. But we need to improve our forward play in the future.”

“I think we have a good chance against either of them (South Africa or Mali). Now is time to recover, the players were very tired at the end,” Dennerby added.

“We have defended well and restricted teams from scoring against us. It’s a good foundation that we are hard to score against, but we need to improve our attacking play and the quality and pace of our passes.”

Source:Starr Sports