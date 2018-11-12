Some residents of Adenta have expressed worry over the decision of the National Identification Authority (NIA) to insist on their digital postal address before issuing them with the National ID cards.

The NIA chose Adenta in Accra to begin the mass distribution of the Ghana card after several postponements.

So far, officials at the Presidency, Parliament, former presidents as well as some government institutions have received their cards.

Speaking to Starr News, the resident said generating their digital addresses with phones have been challenging.

“My grandmother she doesn’t know anything about this card so how do you force her to get some before receiving her the card, this thing they should find a nice way to do it,” one resident said.

Another noted: “ The address is difficult to get, the last time I typed in I couldn’t get anything, today I did it again and they gave me some code but this code, I don’t know if it will work”.

The Ghana Card is a national identity card that is issued by the Ghanaian authorities to Ghanaian citizens – both resident and non-resident, and legally and permanently resident foreign nationals. It is proof of identity, citizenship and residence of the holder. The current version is in ID1 format and biometric.

Source: Ghana/Starrfmonline.com/103.5FM