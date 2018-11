Ghana’s youngest DJ, DJ Switch and Dancehall Musician Stonebwoy have been adjudged Best DJ and Artiste of the year respectively at the maiden edition of the Ghana Music Awards, South Africa.

The event which took place at the Ebony Lounge in Pretoria rewarded Ghanaian acts based in Ghana and outside, as well as other African acts.

Polamo won artiste of the year for the South African based category.

Below is the full list of winners.

LIFE TIME ACHIEVEMENT

ELDER MIREKU

YOUTH EMPOWERMENT PROJECTS

CHOIR MASTER

BEST INTERNATIONAL ACT EAST AFRICA

VANESSA EMDEE (TANZANIA)

BEST INTERNATIONAL ACT WEST AFRICA

MEDOSKY

BEST INTERNATIONAL ACT SOUTHERN AFRICA

BABES WODUMO (SOUTH AFRICA)

BEST MUSIC JOURNALIST / BLOGGER OF THE YEAR

NII ATTAKORAH MENSAH

BEST DJ OF THE YEAR

DJ SWITCH

GOSPEL ARTISTE OF THE YEAR

JOYCE BLESSING

PROMISING ARTISTE OF THE YEAR

MACCASIO

NEW ARTISTE OF THE YEAR

WENDY SHAY

BEST GROUP OF THE YEAR

REGGIE AND BOLLIE

HIP-LIFE ARTISTE OF THE YEAR

QUATA BUDUKUSU

BEST RAPPER OF THE YEAR

STRONGMAN BURNER

MOST POPULAR SONG OF THE YEAR

ONE CORNER (PATAPAA)

HIGH LIFE ARTIST OF THE YEAR

KUAMI EUGENE

BEST MALE VOCALIST OF THE YEAR

KING PROMISE

DANCE HALL ARTIST OF THE YEAR

SHATTA WALE

REGGAE / DANCE HALL SONG OF THE YEAR

EBONY (SPONSOR)

BEST COLLABORATION OF THE YEAR

ARTICLE WAN X PATAPAA (THAT THING)

BEST PRODUCER OF THE YEAR

MASTER GARZY

BEST MUSIC VIDEO OF THE YEAR

CITIZEN WELKINS

ARTIST OF THE YEAR

STONEBWOY

CEO Of Zylofon media Nana Appiah Mensah was awarded for his role in the Ghanaian Music Industry.

SOUTH AFRICAN BASED NEW ARTIST OF THE YEAR

AKU MERCY

SOUTH AFRICAN BASED BEST HI-LIFE ARTIST OF THE YEAR

POLAMO

SOUTH AFRICAN BASED BEST MUSIC VIDEO OF THE YEAR

9PM AFRICA

SOUTH AFRICAN BASED GOSPEL SONG OF THE YEAR

DRUMPIPO

SOUTH AFRICAN BASED MOST POPULAR SONG OF THE YEAR

FINAL SOLUTION DO LIKE I DO)

SOUTH AFRICAN BASED HIP-LIFE ARTIST OF THE YEAR

FINAL SOLUTION

SOUTH AFRICAN BASED BEST CLUB DJ OF THE YEAR

DJ SHADOW

SOUTH AFRICAN BASED BEST COLLABORATION OF THE YEAR

POLAMO X DJ MAPHORISA X DJ BUCKS (SOMTHING ABT U)

SOUTH AFRICAN BASED BEST CULTURAL AND LIVE BAND GROUP OF THE YEAR

SANKOFA BAND

SOUTH AFRICAN BASED BEST GOSPEL ARTIST OF THE YEAR

DRUMPIPO

SOUTH AFRICAN BASED BEST PRODUCER OF THE YEAR

C-TEA

SOUTH AFRICAN BASED ARTIST OF THE YEAR

POLAMO

SOUTH AFRICAN BASED PROMISING ARTIST OF THE YEAR

CASANDRA

Source: Ghana/Starrfmonline.com/103.5FM/Senanu Damilola Wemakor