The Chief Justice, Sophia Akuffo, has said Ghana requires leaders with integrity and not those who jump the practical hurdles of life.

She made the comment while addressing students during a special mentoring program in the Eastern region as part of her ongoing visit to various courts in the country.

The Program was on the theme “I pledge Myself to the Service of Ghana”.

The Chief Justice urged the students to uphold indestructible integrity, spirit of patriotism and volunteerism from childhood to adulthood and manifest same wherever they find themselves to help move the Country forward .

She said for Ghana to move forward positively, it is imperative to get enough men and women with honesty and integrity to serve the country in various capacities but hastened to add that these qualities must be ingrained in individuals from tender age .

“We don’t need leaders who got their qualification through unlawful shortcuts, one day you will be found out, we don’t want leaders who want to hop over all obstacles by fair or foul means just to reach their personal goals, No! we don’t need leaders like that. we need leaders who have habit of honesty and Integrity”.

She assured that the Law of Ghana is ready to protect them from all forms of violence and impediments that will come their way as they persevere for success.

“The Law itself is ready to protect you from every form of Gender base discrimination, from gender base violence, from domestic violence, from every possible thing that can stand in your way as a girl or as a woman”.

The Commissioner of National Commission for Civic Education (NCCE), Josephine Nkrumah on her part bemoaned the rising cases of examination malpractices which she says is the genesis of corruption and charged students to desist from cheating in exams while calling on stakeholders to come together to nip the canker in the bud.

“Statistics tells us that over $3billion is lost to Ghana because of corruption every year .It deprives young people like you of state of the art facilities that will enhance your skills as global competitors at the job market”.

She added that “we need young children who understand that honesty is necessary as a citizen of this country if we want to build the Nation.If you are not honest and we cheat at exams which most of us children will like to do. Today the scandals are many, schools are even doing it obtaining questions for their students so that they are seen to be the best school, shy away from it because when you start from this point it means there is no hope for us as a country”.

Other Speakers including the Deputy Eastern Regional Minister, Samuel Nuertey Ayertey and Municipal Chief Executive for New Juaben South, Isaac Appaw Gyasi respectively conscientised the students on Service with Commitment and Integrity as well as the importance of Community Service .

