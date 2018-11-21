The Minister for Education Matthew Opoku Prempeh has disclosed that Ghana is making a move to export trained teachers to other African countries including Liberia, Sierra Leone and Guinea.

He said Ghana would also open up for teachers from other countries following discussions with the World Bank.

“I’ve had a discussion with the World Bank less than two weeks ago, We want Ghana to open up and bring in fellow African countries who are in a more dire space than ourselves like Liberia and sierra Leone,” he said.

The Minister was speaking at the “Meet the Press” series Tuesday in Accra.

He said “I have had discussions with the Guineans who want to bring us French teachers, of course we are also lacking French teachers and they will take English teachers.

“So we are exploring everything, I believe that Ghana stands at the cross road of exporting some of our human talents. So we would explore and give the positions to everybody who so desires.

“A country like Philippine exports all manner of things and human beings to all over the world. And I can tell you they are exporting house helps to Ghana now, a country like Vietnam are bringing house helps to us,” he added.

Source: Ghana/Starrfmonline.com/103.5/Senanu Danilola Wenakor