JA (Junior Achievement) Ghana will be hosting the Regional Company of the Year Competition 2018, in collaboration with JA Africa.

The event will take place from 5-7 December 2018 in Accra, Ghana. The theme for this year’s event is “Tech the Future by Storm” and the Keynote Speaker is Dr. Tetteh Nettey, CEO of Global Enclave Developers.

The Company of the Year (COY) competition is Africa’s premier pitch competition for high school students and the culmination of JA’s highly acclaimed Company Program®, which teaches introductory business to thousands of students in Africa every year. Students start and run their own businesses throughout the academic year and the winners represent their countries at the regional competition.

Africa is not creating as many jobs as it is graduating students, and JA believes in presenting entrepreneurship to youth as a viable option for livelihoods through self-employment. By introducing entrepreneurship early in the academic careers of students, they receive the tools and skills they need to be successful, whether circumstances force them to this option or they pursue it by choice.

Currently being taught to more than 500,000 young people a year globally, the JA Company Program teaches students how to start and run their own businesses and develop and market a product or service with coaching and mentorship from a local volunteer from the business community. Students compete at the national level in each of their countries and the winners go on to represent their countries at the Africa regional competition. There, they demonstrate their business acumen and spirit of entrepreneurship in a competitive environment which engages business, education and policy leaders as well as the media.

This year’s competition will bring together over 60 high school students from all over Africa to pitch their businesses as they build their skills in entrepreneurship and their readiness for work in a competitive global economy. Each young competitor represents thousands of others across Africa receiving entrepreneurship training and mentorship that will transform their financial situations and improve the wellbeing of their families and communities.

The COY competition is sponsored by FedEx, Citi Foundation, Delta Air Lines, Tomorrow Foundation, NASCON Allied Industries Ltd, Rogers Capital, Facebook, Christi Maherry, Hillview Guest Center, Coca-

Cola, Kosmos Energy, L’Oreal, Apreneur Network, Citi FM, Ayiba Magazine, Kwese Tv and Ashesi University who, through their sponsorship, demonstrate a commitment to youth economic empowerment and entrepreneurship education in Africa.

Source: Ghana/Starrfmonline.com/103.5FM