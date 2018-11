Ghana U23 coach Yusif Abubakar is reported dead after a short illness.

The former Ghana Premier League winning coach with Aduana Stars was taken ill and died after being rushed to the hospital.

He was recently named the head coach of Ghana’s U-23 side ahead of the Olympic Games.

Abubakar is expected to be buried today at 14:00 GMT according to Muslims laws.

Source:Starr Sports